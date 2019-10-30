Azerbaijan, UNESCO discuss cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov has met with Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences at UNESCO Nada Al-Nashif in Paris to discuss prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the organization, AZERTAC reported.

Azad Rahimov highlighted the reforms carried out in the field of youth and sports in Azerbaijan. He also spoke of the country’s achievements, as well as successful international sporting events hosted by the country.

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCO was underlined, the prospects for bilateral relations was discussed at the meeting. The meeting also featured discussions on the issues on the agenda of the 7th session of the Conference of Parties (COP) to the International Convention against Doping in Sport which will convene on October 30 in Paris.

The sides also exchanged views on state youth policy implemented in Azerbaijan and the cooperation in accordance with the strategic documents adopted in this area.

News.Az

