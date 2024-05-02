Azerbaijan, UNESCO mull prospects for cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli has met with Gabriela Ramos, Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences of UNESCO, who is participating in the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, News.Az reports.

Addressing the meeting, Minster Adil Karimli highlighted Azerbaijan-UNESCO relations, praising the fact that the organization is among the traditional partners of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held for the sixth time this year within the framework of the "Baku Process".

The minister emphasized Azerbaijan’s readiness to share its ideas regarding the development of the Baku Process global platform with UNESCO. He stressed the country’s interest in cooperation with the organization in variety of fields, including artificial intelligence.

During the meeting, the two also hailed the importance of UNESCO's representation and acting as a partner at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be held in Azerbaijan this year.

The two also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.





News.Az