Azerbaijan, UNHCR discuss cooperation prospects

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday met with UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi as part of his working visit to Antalya, Turkiye, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The parties exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNHCR, as well as on humanitarian issues on the agenda. They also mulled the issue related to the return of IDPs to their homes under the statement of November 10, 2020.

Minister Bayramov underlined the importance of Azerbaijan’s cooperation with UNHCR, briefing his interlocutor on the ongoing restoration and construction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories and the return of IDPs to these territories.

Grandi thanked Minister Bayramov for the detailed information and praised the work done by Azerbaijan in this direction.

The parties also exchanged ideas on regional issues, including the situation in Ukraine.

News.Az