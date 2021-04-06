Azerbaijan, UNICEF consider priority areas of healthcare cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev has met with the head of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Azerbaijan Edward Carwardine to discuss the priority areas of cooperation for the year 2021.

They focused on a number of issues, including the strengthening of maternal and child health, improvement of the information systems in healthcare, and support for successful efforts to fight COVID-19.

News.Az