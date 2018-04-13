+ ↺ − 16 px

1news.az has published an article titled "Azerbaijan unites healthy forces of the world: the role and significance of the Baku Declaration".

The geopolitical composition of realities testifies that security is a task that has no completion, therefore the measures and concerns associated with it do not tolerate a delay or cancellation.

The jumping pulse of international life gives an exhaustive picture of the need for progressive initiatives. There can not be much demanded actions here, for alarming trends cause the aggravation of international anarchy.

Forces acting in the course of undermining peace and detente do not slumber. To neutralize their efforts, the responsible actions of the responsible forces, clear coordination and clear anticipatory calculations are needed.

The ministerial conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which was held in Baku and discussed measures to "support international peace and security for of sustainable development", reflected in the final documents the whole range of actual plans and measures that personified the collective reaction to the challenges. The Declaration adopted in the Azerbaijani capital can be safely called a manifesto of healthy forces, in which realistic views on the problems of global development actualize the solution of issues related to human rights and freedoms, their social needs.

It is symbolic that the conference that touched upon important aspects of the problem of detente was held in Baku, a city that plays an increasingly important role in intensifying international cooperation and expanding the format of the inter-civilization dialogue. This is a logical consequence of Azerbaijan's policy of balance, which produces real results of supranational significance.

It is natural that Azerbaijan has a stable reputation in international circles as a reliable motivator in the implementation of global cooperation programs. The cornerstones in them remain priorities aimed at strengthening peace, security and development.

With each stage they are becoming increasingly relevant, acting as reasonable alternatives to attempts to escalate tensions. Here NAM plays a role that can not be overemphasized. Guided by the principles of sovereignty and objective equality of states, the movement protects the territorial integrity of the subjects and thereby blocks the way to new conflicts and wars.

The national elites of the member-states consolidate the potential for reasonable actions, which has a positive impact on the plans for diversifying opportunities. This basis lays a ground for emergence of new mechanisms of interaction and cooperation, increasing the stocks of stability.

The envoys of the member-countries in Baku reaffirmed the enduring importance of the principle of non-interference of external forces in the affairs of sovereign formations. It contains one of the main meanings of global detente. The understanding of such a significant approach is growing in the world, and it gives confidence that international efforts are moving in the right direction.

In his speech, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev, paying tribute to the desire of the participating countries to make the world better and more stable, noted that the strength of the organization lies with informal solidarity and justice. In his opinion, the desire of people and nations to live a full and independent life is the natural need that must be taken as a starting point.

Expressing gratitude to the participants of the conference for the support of Azerbaijan's position in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the balanced position of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other international structures on the regional problem has a positive impact on the unblocking of the protracted crisis.

A wide range of useful initiatives of Azerbaijan in a practical plane has proved that the Baku platform is effective in overcoming the difficulties standing on the way to stabilization. The participants in the ministerial conference highly appreciated the contribution of the host country for its efforts in ensuring peace. They highlighted the importance of actions and appeals aimed at localizing critical trends.

The Non-Aligned Movement, as an important institution that plays a functional role in the development of cooperation, effectively acts in neutralizing risks. The participants of the Baku declaration believe that the presence of such states as Azerbaijan in the organization defines future of a global dialogue with the participation of representatives of different civilizations.

There are many problems, and sometimes they have the most unexpected refractions. It is naive to believe that it is possible to find universal solutions over and over again. However, the development of targeted algorithms on national sites, as Azerbaijan does, not only harbors hopes, but also acts as a guarantor of success in the strategy of consolidated action.



It is symbolic that the conference participants paid special attention to one of the main principles of the Non-Aligned Movement - respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. It is the key to resolving conflicts, translating the fight against terrorism into an effective channel.

Participants of the conference, sharing the concern over the intensification of destructive phenomena, determined the contours of the long-term agenda. It is no coincidence that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, summing up the work done, noted the importance of frontal action as a factor that can play a decisive role in suppressing crises and threats. There should not be insurmountable obstacles to economic development, progress, security and the rule of law.

"We have once again confirmed that the indifferent attitude of the subjects of international relations to the norms and generally accepted principles of international law is a matter of serious concern and condemnation," Mammadyarov said, stressing the importance of blocking the destructive role of individual countries. The imperative emphasizes the actual role of mutual understanding and initiative in the future of the Movement, which has united more than 120 states.

The Baku conference became an important milestone in the history of NAM, demonstrating a clear understanding of the responsibility of member countries in the face of growing challenges. Supporting the goals and objectives of the conference, the representatives of the participating countries brought new paradigms of cooperation for the sake of a secure world order.

The transfer of the chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement to Azerbaijan (in 2019-2022), to a country that proved its adherence to sound logic in everything that concerns the destinies of present and future generations was designated on a high and productive note.

News.Az

News.Az