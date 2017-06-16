Azerbaijan University of Languages to get public legal entity status

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on reorganizing the Azerbaijan University of Languages.

According to the order, the Azerbaijan University of Languages will be granted the status of public legal entity under the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan, according to APA.

The Cabinet of Ministers is to prepare a draft charter of the legal entity, as well as proposals on those exercising authorities of founder and submit to the president within two months.

Until the public legal entity is registered in accordance with the law on “State registration and state register of legal entities”, Azerbaijan University of Languages will continue its activity.

News.Az

