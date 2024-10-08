Azerbaijan unveils catering portal for COP29 participants

+ ↺ − 16 px

As Baku prepares to host COP29 from November 11-22, 2024, it aims to ensure a positive experience for guests from around the world. The conference will feature streamlined access to catering, accommodation, transportation, and other essential services.

To facilitate catering services for the COP29 climate conference, a dedicated portal has been launched by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, News.Az reports, citing the COP29 official website. Throughout the conference, various catering services operating at the event venue will be showcased on a unified portal, designed to enhance participant convenience. The portal takes into account the diverse culinary cultures and tastes of visitors, offering a variety of options, including vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and halal meal options. Through the portal, participants in the Green Zone and Blue Zone will have the opportunity to place individual meal orders, as well as request services for tea and lunch breaks, along with snack provisions for guests.All catering services at the COP29 venue will be organised in accordance with sustainability principles. Prioritising the use of local and seasonal products not only helps reduce the carbon footprint by minimising food transportation distances but also plays a crucial role in supporting regional farmers.Moreover, to minimise waste at the event venue, catering establishments during the conference will be expected to reduce the use of single-use plastics and emphasise environmentally friendly practices in food preparation, storage, and service, among other considerations.To maintain a high standard of professional service from the staff and ensure compliance with food safety standards at the venue, the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company has provided relevant training for its personnel.To place reservations for catering services at the event venue, access the portal here. For further information, feel free to reach out to catering@cop29.az.

