Azerbaijan unveils COP29 Action Agenda Initiatives

Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency has announced the Action Agenda Initiatives for the upcoming climate summit, News.Az reports.

COP29 Action Agenda Initiatives announced! This package of 14 initiatives encourages stronger partnerships, fosters collaborative efforts, ensures investment, and catalyses public and private sectors – in solidarity for a greener world. #COP29 #ClimateAction — COP29 AZ (@COP29_AZ) July 22, 2024

“COP29 Action Agenda Initiatives announced! This package of 14 initiatives encourages stronger partnerships, fosters collaborative efforts, ensures investment, and catalyses public and private sectors – in solidarity for a greener world,” read a post shared on the COP29 official X account.The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP29) will convene in November 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan.This event will include the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 29), the 19th meeting of the COP serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP 19), and the sixth meeting of the COP serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA 6) that will convene to complete the first enhanced transparency framework and the new collective quantified goal on finance, among other matters. The 61st sessions of the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA 61) and the Subsidiary Body for Implementation (SBI 61) will also meet.

