Azerbaijan unveils date of first test flight at Fuzuli Int’l Airport

The first test flight at Fuzuli International Airport of Azerbaijan will be performed on September 5, 2021, Valeh Amiraslanov, a representative of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), told Trend. 

"Construction of the airport began on January 14. Work on the runways at Fuzuli International Airport will be completed by September 5, 2021," Amiraslanov said.


