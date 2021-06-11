Azerbaijan unveils date of trial of another mercenary who fought on Armenian side in Karabakh

The start date of the trial on the criminal case against another mercenary, Eduard Dubakov, who fought on Armenia's side in Karabakh, was announced in Azerbaijan.

The trial will be held at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes on June 23, 2021, beginning at 10:30 (local time).

It will be chaired by Judge Samir Aliyev.

A criminal case was initiated against Russian citizen Eduard Dubakov under Articles 214-3.1 (Getting training on methods of committing offenses stipulated for by Articles 102, 214, 215, 219, 219-1, 226, 227, 277 or 282 of this Code, the use of firearms, explosives or devices, toxic substances, other common unsafe practices or technical means to commit these acts), 218.2 (Participation in a criminal community (criminal organization) or in an association of organizers, heads or other representatives of the organized groups), 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan by a group of people upon prior conspiracy or by an organized group) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

News.Az