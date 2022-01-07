Azerbaijan unveils number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to date

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 31,844 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

Over the past day, as many as 3,059 citizens received the first dose, 3,976 – the second dose and 24,809 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 11,439,291 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,178,595 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,688,646 people - the second dose and 1,572,050 people booster dose.

News.Az