Azerbaijan unveils number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to date

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 36,866 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

Over the past day, as many as 3,062 citizens received the first dose, 1,412 – the second dose and 32,392 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 12,075,995 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,236,758 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,745,006 people - the second dose and 2,094,231 people booster dose.

News.Az