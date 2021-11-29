Azerbaijan unveils number of COVID-19 vaccine jabs administered to date

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 297 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday, News.Az reports.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected to 66 citizens, the second one 14 citizens and the booster dose – 217.

Totally, up until now, 10,486,947 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,074,341 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,559,877 people - the second dose and 852,729 people booster dose.

News.Az