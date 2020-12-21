Azerbaijan unveils projected defense, national security expenses for 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s projected defense and national security expenses in the draft state budget for 2021 amount to over 4.5 billion manats.

According to the draft state budget, over 1.9 billion manats will be allocated for defense, over 260 million manats for national security, over 281 million manats for border service, over 3 million manats for researches in the field of defense and national security, and over 2.1 billion manats for other actives related to defense and national security.

News.Az