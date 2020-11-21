Azerbaijan unveils resuts of ecological monitorings in liberated Gubadly district

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan has announced the results of environmental monitoring carried out in the Gubadly district liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The monitoring was carried out in the villages of Khojahan, Tinli, Gilijan, Abilja, Kavdadig, Tatar, Garagoyunlu, Giyasly, Khal, and in the city of Gubadly.

According to the monitoring results, along with the destruction of all residential houses and administrative buildings, natural monuments and perennial trees were also destroyed in the district.

Thus, in the center of Gubadly, Armenians destroyed and burned 150-300-year-old eastern plane trees, as well as walnut trees. A 2-hectare park consisting of Eldar pines and cypresses, which was laid out in the 1960s-1970s, was completely destroyed. Employees of the ministry continue monitoring in these territories.

News.Az