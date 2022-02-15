Azerbaijan unveils share of non-oil industry in non-oil export in 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

The share of non-oil industrial exports in total non-oil exports was more than 67 percent in Azerbaijan in 2021, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The minister tweeted that the development of the non-oil industry in the country gives an impetus to the role of this sector in overall economic growth.

The growth rate of exports of non-oil products in Azerbaijan during the reporting period contributed to the positive dynamics in the foreign trade balance.

News.Az