Azerbaijan unveils share of non-oil industry in non-oil export in 2021
- 15 Feb 2022 07:55
- Economics
The share of non-oil industrial exports in total non-oil exports was more than 67 percent in Azerbaijan in 2021, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, News.Az reports.
The minister tweeted that the development of the non-oil industry in the country gives an impetus to the role of this sector in overall economic growth.
The growth rate of exports of non-oil products in Azerbaijan during the reporting period contributed to the positive dynamics in the foreign trade balance.