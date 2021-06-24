Azerbaijan unveils top importers among OIC countries in January-May 2021
Turkey, Iran and Malaysia were the top three importers of Azerbaijan among OIC countries in January-May of this year, according to the country’s State Customs Committee.
The volume of imports with Turkey made $660.432 million, while it amounted to $155.891 million with Iran and $31.155 million with Malaysia, according to official figures.
Azerbaijan’s imports from Turkey, Iran and Malaysia have increased compared to the same period last year, the committee said.
