Azerbaijan unveils total civilian casualties as a result of Armenian attacks

Twenty four civilians were killed and 121 got wounded as a result of Armenian provocation from September 27 till October 5, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan said on Monday.

Moreover, 56 civil objects and 306 residential buildings have been damaged.


