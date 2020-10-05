Azerbaijan unveils total civilian casualties as a result of Armenian attacks
Twenty four civilians were killed and 121 got wounded as a result of Armenian provocation from September 27 till October 5, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan said on Monday.
Moreover, 56 civil objects and 306 residential buildings have been damaged.