Azerbaijan unveils volume of daily crude oil production in December

In December 2023, daily oil production (including condensate) in Azerbaijan amounted to 604,000 barrels, including 482,000 barrels of crude oil and 122,000 barrels of condensate, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

As part of the OPEC plus cooperation, Azerbaijan's commitment to cuts is 33,000 barrels per day, and the quota for daily crude oil production is 684,000 barrels by the end of 2023.

Azerbaijan’s oil production quota under the OPEC deal for 2024 is 551,000 barrels per day.

