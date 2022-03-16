Azerbaijan unveils volume of daily oil production in February

+ ↺ − 16 px

In February 2022, daily oil production (including condensate) in Azerbaijan amounted to 684.1 thousand barrels, including 566.3 thousand barrels' crude oil and 117.8 thousand barrels' condensate, the country’s Energy Ministry said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The agreement reached at the 24th Ministerial Meeting of OPEC+ envisages an increase in daily crude oil production in Azerbaijan by another 7,000 barrels to 668,000 barrels in February 2022 and a commitment to cut the output by 50,000 barrels.

As such, Azerbaijan fulfilled its obligations under the OPEC + agreement by 117.95 percent.

News.Az