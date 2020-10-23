Azerbaijan updates int’l organizations on Armenia’s missile attacks on its districts

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 22, the Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department of Ministry of Defense, Major General Huseyn Mahmudov gave another briefing for the foreign military attachés and representatives of the international organizations accredited to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense reported.

The briefing participants were informed about direct involvement of Armenia to the conflict, missile attacks from the territory of Armenia to the civilian infrastructures and peaceful population living in the districts located far away from the combat operations zone – Gabala, Kurdamir and Siyazan, as well as vivid violation of the humanitarian truce by Armenia.

The destruction and loot of the settlements, historical-architectural as well as religious sites of the liberated districts – Jabrayil and Fuzuli, and misuse of combat vehicles as a medical means in combat operations were pointed out at the meeting.

News.Az