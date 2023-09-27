Azerbaijan updates list of military equipment, ammunition seized after anti-terror measures in Garabagh

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has published a new list of the military equipment, weapons and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror measures in the country’s Garabagh region as of 17:00 on September 27, News.Az reports.

The list includes 1,132 small arms and grenades, 61 artillery weapons, 235 air defense means, 434,295 ammunition, 2,732 accoutrements, 231 optical and other devices, 26 armored vehicles, 125 auto vehicles and 21 trailer.

