Azerbaijan updates on civil casualties, damages caused by Armenian attacks
- 08 Oct 2020 17:10
As many as 31 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 154 others got wounded as a result of Armenia’s ongoing military attacks on the civilian population and objects from September 7, 2002, the Prosecutor General’s Office said Thursday.
Some 928 houses, 11 civilian facilities, 45 multi-story residential buildings have become unusable.