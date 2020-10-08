Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan updates on civil casualties, damages caused by Armenian attacks

As many as 31 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 154 others got wounded as a result of Armenia’s ongoing military attacks on the civilian population and objects from September 7, 2002, the Prosecutor General’s Office said Thursday.

Some 928 houses, 11 civilian facilities, 45 multi-story residential buildings have become unusable.


