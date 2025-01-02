Azerbaijan ups tariffs for natural gas for population

+ ↺ − 16 px

New natural gas tariffs have been determined in Azerbaijan, the Tariff Council has made a decision in this regard, News.az reports citing the Tariff Council.

It was noted that the existing domestic average tariff for natural gas in Azerbaijan is below the cost price. This created the need for a new tariff regulation to prevent economic losses, ensure profitability, and increase investments in this sector.For the purpose of the state's social policy and promoting the efficient use of energy resources, the tariff for 1 cubic meter of natural gas supplied to central heating boilers of multi-apartment buildings has not been changed.The annual consumption volume for the population is as follows:- For the part up to 1200 cubic meters, the tariff for 1 cubic meter of natural gas has been increased by 0.5 AZN (4.2%) from 12 AZN to 12.5 AZN;- For the part between 1200 and 2500 cubic meters, the tariff has been increased by 2 AZN (10%) from 20 AZN to 22 AZN;- For the part exceeding 2500 cubic meters, the tariff has been increased by 5 AZN (20%) from 25 AZN to 30 AZN.- The average tariff for 1 cubic meter of natural gas for the population has been increased by 1.3 AZN (8.7%).After the tariff change, the expected increase in the average monthly expenses for household subscribers is as follows:- For 48% of subscribers - 32 AZN;- For 39% of subscribers, - 1,43 AZN;- For 13% of subscribers (those with higher consumption) - 7,46 AZN.As seen, for 48% of the population, the tariff for 1 cubic meter of natural gas has been increased by the minimum level of 0.5 AZN (4.2%).The tariff for natural gas used in electricity production has been increased by 2 AZN (12.1%) from 16.5 AZN to 18.5 AZN, while the tariff for 1 cubic meter of natural gas for industry and agriculture has been increased by 2 AZN (9%) from 22 AZN to 24 AZN.

News.Az