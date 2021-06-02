Azerbaijan urges Armenia to adhere to principles of international law

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan urges Armenia to adhere to the principles of international law, to refrain from escalating the tensions and to end provocations at the border, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement came after another provocation of the Armenian side in the direction of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district.

“According to the information of the Ministry of Defense and the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, another provocation of the armed forces of Armenia in the direction of Armudlu village of the Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan on June 1, 2021, was prevented,” said the statement.

“Thus, about 40 servicemen of the armed forces of Armenia that entered the territory of Azerbaijan, were immediately and with no use of weapons withdrawn from the territory of our country as a result of measures taken by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” according to the statement.

Baku stressed that Armenia's continued provocations on the border between the two countries demonstrate that the country deliberately aggravates the situation in the region.

“We reiterate the inadmissibility of such provocations and emphasize the importance of resolving differences on the border issue only through negotiations. Azerbaijan supports the process of delimitation and demarcation of the two state borders,” it added.

News.Az