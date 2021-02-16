Azerbaijan urges Armenia to direct efforts on concrete steps to implement trilateral statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Instead of commenting on the points of the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020 on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, it will be more useful for the Armenian Foreign Ministry to direct its efforts on concrete steps to implement it, said Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

She was commenting on Yerevan’s latest statement on the 9th point of the trilateral statement.

"Now it is time for real actions that will bring peace, tranquility, development, and progress to countries and the region as a whole, rather than the time for meaningless speeches," the spokesperson stressed.

Paragraph 9 of this statement says that all economic and transport links in the region will be restored.

News.Az