Azerbaijan urges citizens to avoid conflict zones amid rising global instability

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Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged citizens to exercise caution when travelling abroad amid growing international instability, warning of heightened security risks in conflict zones and reminding citizens that participation in foreign armed conflicts is a criminal offence under Azerbaijani law.

"It is known that, in the current international security environment, increasing tensions and ongoing armed conflicts in various regions, including Ukraine and the Middle East, continue to pose a serious threat to international peace and security," the ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The statement noted that Azerbaijani citizens have been killed or suffered injuries of varying severity as a result of armed clashes and military operations in conflict-affected areas.

"Such incidents once again demonstrate that security risks in and around conflict zones are extremely high and pose serious threats to the lives and health of our citizens who travel to or operate in those regions," the ministry said.

In this context, the ministry once again called on citizens to carefully assess the security situation before travelling abroad, to take into account warnings and recommendations issued by official state bodies, and to avoid travelling to areas where conflicts and military operations are taking place.

The ministry also reiterated that any form of participation by Azerbaijani citizens in armed conflicts or military operations on the territory of foreign states, whether on a mercenary or voluntary basis, carries criminal liability under Azerbaijani legislation.

"The diplomatic missions and consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan continue their activities to protect the rights and interests of our citizens abroad," the statement said.

The ministry further stressed the importance of citizens taking a responsible approach to their own safety and avoiding high-risk activities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that it continues to closely monitor developments related to the international security situation.

News.Az