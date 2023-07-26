Azerbaijan urges India to reconsider its decision to supply arms to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev met with India’s Ambassador to Baku Sridharan Madhusudhanan, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan is concerned about the expansion of military cooperation between Armenia and India, in particular, the dissemination of photos and videos in the media about the transportation of Indian-made weapons systems to Armenia through Iran in recent days.

The presidential aide stressed that India's supply of lethal weapons to Armenia, at a time when Azerbaijan is negotiating a peace agreement with that country, serves to militarize Armenia and aggravate the situation, preventing the establishment of lasting peace and security in the South Caucasus region. This is also inconsistent with India's foreign policy based on the norms and principles of international law, as well as with the "Bandung Principles" of the Non-Aligned Movement, in which the country is represented.

The top Azerbaijani official urged the Indian ambassador to convey to Delhi the serious concern of the Azerbaijani side and to reconsider India's decision to supply lethal weapons to Armenia.

Madhusudhan said that the issue raised by the Azerbaijani side will be conveyed accordingly, and noted the importance of holding a dialogue between the two countries to discuss problematic issues in bilateral relations.

Hajiyev stated that Azerbaijan is always open to dialogue with India.

News.Az