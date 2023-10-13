Azerbaijan urges international community not to turn blind eye to Armenian landmine terror

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Friday urged the international community not to turn a blind eye to the ongoing Armenian landmine terror, News.Az reports.

“Armenia-planted landmines continue to kill and maim Azerbaijanis. Today 1 civilian was killed & 1 wounded, raising the toll of victims to 333,” the Foreign Ministry said on X.

“The international community should not turn a blind eye to this threat & has to urge Armenia to release the accurate maps of the minefields,” the ministry added.

On October 13, a landmine explosion occurred in the village of Ashaghi Veysalli, Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, the Interior Ministry and the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) said in a joint statement earlier.

As a result of the explosion of an anti-tank mine, the driver of a GAZelle, Abilov Famil Ilyas (born in 1987) was killed, and the driver of a Kamaz, Bayramov Namaz Nabadi, (born in 2000) was injured.

