Azerbaijan urges int’l community to intensify pressure on Armenia over minefield maps

Azerbaijan is taking systematic and consistent measures to ensure the return of IPDs to the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis in Baku on Friday.

Minister Bayramov said he informed his Lithuanian counterpart about the destruction of infrastructure by Armenia in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

“Those territories have been contaminated by mines over the past 30 years. Despite the calls of Azerbaijan and the international community, Armenia still refuses to hand over minefield maps,” he noted.

The minister said some 22 people have been killed and 100 others injured in mine explosions since the signing of a trilateral statement on November 10, 2020.

Minister Bayramov urged the international community to intensify pressure on Armenia to share minefield maps.

News.Az