Azerbaijan urges int’l community to prevent Armenia’s use of children in hatred policy

Azerbaijan’s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva prepared and sent to the relevant international organizations a special report on the use of children in the policy of hatred pursued by Armenia against Azerbaijanis, the Ombudsman's Office told News.Az.

June 18 is the International Day for Countering Hate Speech, and the purpose of preparing this report is to bring the facts of the use of children in the hate speech policy pursued by Armenia against Azerbaijan to the attention of the international community and relevant international organizations, as well as to call for the adoption of urgent measures to prevent it.

The report, prepared in Azerbaijani and English, mentions the facts related to the use of children in Armenia’s long-term policy of hatred towards Azerbaijan, involvement of children to military operations during the conflict, including during the 2020 second Karabakh war, the information provided on this occasion in the media and other sources was used.

The report on hate crimes and hate speech against Azerbaijanis was prepared by the Office of the Ombudsman and addressed to the relevant international human rights organizations based on the facts revealed as a result of the investigation and information obtained from reliable sources, which was published online.

