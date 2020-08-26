Azerbaijan urges OSCE MG co-chairs to assert influence on Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia continues resorting to military provocations against Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Bayramov made the remarks Wednesday during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

He recalled that in the early morning of August 23, a sabotage-reconnaissance group of the Armenian armed forces attempted to attack Azerbaijan’s positions.

“The attack was repulsed, and the commander of the Armenian sabotage-reconnaissance group was taken prisoner,” the minister said.

Bayramov reiterated that Azerbaijan’s stance on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is based on the norms and principles of international law, as well as documents adopted by international organizations, primarily the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The Azerbaijani minister urged the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to influence Armenia so that it takes a more constructive position to continue substantive negotiations.

News.Az