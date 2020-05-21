Azerbaijan urges OSCE MG co-chairs to condemn Armenian provocation in its occupied territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan urges the international community, in particular the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, to give a proper assessment of Armenia’s provocative steps in its occupied territories and condemn it, Tural Ganjaliyev, Head of the Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

He made the remarks commenting on the so-called “inauguration” ceremony to be held by Armenia in the occupied Shusha city of Azerbaijan.

He stated that the results of the “election” show, which are unrecognized by the entire international community, have no legal basis, and there can be no talk of the legitimacy of any entity and person as a result of these “elections.”

The so-called “inauguration” is another Armenian provocation aimed at disrupting the negotiation process, Ganjaliyev said. “The Armenian authorities systematically carry out such provocative actions, and this openly demonstrates their choice of occupied Shusha for this so-called event.”

“Moreover, the illegal visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the occupied Azerbaijani territories and his participation in a provocation harmful to the negotiation process shows the Armenian leadership’s hypocrisy,” he added.

Ganjaliyev stressed that this step by Armenia is an insult to Azerbaijani IDPs, subjected to ethnic cleansing in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, a blow to the peaceful settlement of the conflict and absolutely contrary to the intention of “preparing peoples for peace” announced at the meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in January 2019.

He reiterated that the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict can be resolved by ensuring the withdrawal of Armenian troops from Azerbaijani territories, the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to their native lands and the peaceful coexistence of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

News.Az