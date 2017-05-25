Azerbaijan urges OSCE MG to prevent Armenian provocations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan urges the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to prevent Armenian provocations.

Azerbaijan calls on the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, responsible for the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, to take measures to prevent another one of Armenia’s provocations, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev told May 25.

Hajiyev made the remarks while commenting on the Armenian side’s attempt to organize flights from the Khojaly airport in the occupied territories under the guise of tourism.

