Azerbaijan urges regional peace at Riyadh ministerial - PHOTO

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Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participated in the Consultative Ministerial Meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, focused on regional consultation and coordination to support Middle East security and stability.

During the discussions, Minister has underscored the urgency of addressing the serious crisis in the region since 28 February, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was noted that the consequences of the escalation extend beyond individual countries, posing broader regional and global risks, endangering civilian lives and infrastructure.

Minister has informed participants about the drone attacks launched from the territory of Iran targeting Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan on 5 March, that injured four civilians and caused significant damage to critical infrastructure, including Nakhchivan International Airport.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan has responded in a swift and resolute manner, reaffirming its determination to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens by all legitimate means. Minister has reiterated the expectation that the assurances provided by the Iranian side regarding a thorough investigation into the incident will be fulfilled and that necessary measures will be taken to prevent any recurrence.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Minister has also informed on Azerbaijan’s actions following emerged war, including on humanitarian assistance to Iran, the latest one that was dispatched on 18 March on the eve of Novruz and Eid al-Fitr, and facilitation the use of its territory for the delivery of aid by third countries and evacuation of civilians. It was reiterated that the expansion of the conflict geography is dangerous and must cease immediately.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

It was stressed that continued targeting of regional states risks deepening divisions and undermining long-term stability. In this context, the importance of regional ownership and responsibility in ensuring peace and security was underlined.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

It was reaffirmed that there is no alternative to strict adherence to the fundamental principles of international law, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-use of force, non-interference in internal affairs, as the only viable path toward sustainable peace and stability in the region.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

News.Az