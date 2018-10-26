Azerbaijan, Uruguay discuss prospects for developing interparliamentary ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Uruguay enjoy good opportunities for developing interparliamentary ties, said Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Ogtay Asadov.

Asadov made the remarks during a meeting with President of the Chamber of Representatives of Uruguay Jorge Gandini who is attending the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum, AZERTAC reports.

Asadov noted that reciprocal visits give impetus to the development of relations. The speaker hailed the two countries` political and economic ties. He said that Azerbaijan is keen to cooperate with Uruguay in all fields, including energy and agriculture.

Asadov lauded the activities of the two countries` inter-parliamentary friendship groups. He stressed the significance of the meetings of both countries` parliamentary delegates in the UN, Inter-Parliamentary Union and other leading international organizations.

On the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Asadov expressed his confidence that the international community will support fair resolution of the problem.

Gandini hailed the Humanitarian Forum. He stressed the importance of reciprocal visits of members of friendship groups and parliamentary delegates. Gandini noted that Uruguay is interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan.

