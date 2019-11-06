Azerbaijan, US discuss agricultural cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov is visiting the U.S. to attend the Oklahoma-Azerbaijan Agricultural Forum, AZERTAC reported.

The delegation has held a number of business meetings as part of the visit to Washington to explore ways of developing bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture between Azerbaijan and the U.S.

At a meeting with World Bank Executive Director Werner Gruber and regional Director for Europe and Central Asia at the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Tomasz Telma, Minister Inam Karimov highlighted the main directions of agricultural development strategy in Azerbaijan, as well as reforms and innovative projects implemented in the agricultural sector. The minister stated that the key purpose of the agrarian reforms is to ensure the country's food security.

The delegation also met with Chief Agricultural Negotiator in the Office of the United States Trade Representative Gregg Doud, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Europe and Eurasia Brock Bierman and co-chair of the US-Azerbaijan Economic Partnership Commission Peter Haas. The Azerbaijan-US cooperation, as well as development trends and achievements in the country's economy and in the non-oil sector were discussed at the meeting.

Following the meetings, the Azerbaijani delegation will leave for the U.S. State of Oklahoma to attend the second Oklahoma-Azerbaijan Agricultural Forum which is co-organized by the United States-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission in Azerbaijan, in partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United States.

The Oklahoma-Azerbaijan Agricultural Forum is an industry network dedicated to bridging agribusinesses seeking international partnerships, trade and investment opportunities in both economies.

