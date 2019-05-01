Azerbaijan, US discuss bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has met with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent.

George Kent hailed his meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The sides exchanged views on the successful development of cooperation between the two countries in various areas, including political, economic, transport, energy and other spheres. They also discussed the holding of the next meeting of the US-Azerbaijan Economic Cooperation Commission in Baku.

Minister Mammadyarov briefed his interlocutor on the current state of negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the recent meeting of the foreign ministers in Moscow. It has been emphasized that the soonest settlement of the conflict and liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani territories and return of internally displaced persons to their homes is indispensable for ensuring sustainable peace and development in the region.

The sides also exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest.

