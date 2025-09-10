Azerbaijan, US discuss bilateral ties, regional and int’l security issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday held a meeting with Brendan Hanrahan, Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State.

The meeting focused on Azerbaijan–U.S. relations, issues stemming from the Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a Strategic Working Group to prepare the Charter on Strategic Partnership, the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process, as well as regional and international security matters of mutual interest, News.Az reports, citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

Both sides exchanged views on the history of Azerbaijan–U.S. relations and explored opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in the security and energy fields. They emphasized that the high-level visit and contacts held this August played a particularly critical role in advancing bilateral ties.

The parties also underlined the importance of the historic agreements reached during the Washington meeting, which advanced the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace agenda initiated by Azerbaijan. These included the initialing of the peace treaty and steps taken to dissolve the structures remaining from the past conflict.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

News.Az