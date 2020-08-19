Azerbaijan, U.S. discuss prospects for cultural cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Culture - Acting Minister Anar Karimov on Wednesday held a meeting with U.S. Ambassador Lee Litzenberger, the Ministry of Culture told News.Az.

The sides discussed prospects for further development of cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States.

During the meeting, a new memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Culture and the U.S. Embassy in Baku on cooperation within the framework of the American Corners program was signed.

