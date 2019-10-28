Azerbaijan, U.S. discuss prospects for development of military relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper met as part of the meeting held at NATO headquarters in Brussels at the level of Defense Ministers of the nations contributing to the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

The meeting took place on the initiative of the American side.

The parties discussed the prospects for the development of military relations between Azerbaijan and the United States, both bilaterally and within the framework of NATO, including expanding cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational and military-medical spheres, as well as issues of regional and global security, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

During the meeting, a wide exchange of views was held on the participation of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in the NATO’s Resolute Support Non-Combat Mission in Afghanistan.

News.Az

