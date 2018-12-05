Azerbaijan, US hold military consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani and US delegations, led by Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper respectively, held enlarged military consultations in Baku on December 5, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

The sides exchanged views on the expansion of Azerbaijan-US military relations, security, military education, the contribution of the Azerbaijani peacekeeping contingent to the non-combat mission conducted in Afghanistan and other issues of mutual interest.

L. Cooper particularly noted the exemplary service of the Azerbaijani peacekeepers in the “Resolute Support” mission in Afghanistan.

The US delegation was thoroughly briefed on the military situation in the region. The sides emphasized the importance of resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on the norms and principles of international law.

News.Az

