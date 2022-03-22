Azerbaijan-US joint efforts to address important issues are truly commendable: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The joint efforts of Azerbaijan and the United States to address important issues on a multilateral basis, as well as bilaterally, are truly commendable, President Ilham Aliyev said in a letter addressed to his US counterpart Joe Biden, News.Az reports.

“As you mentioned, this year we celebrate a significant anniversary – the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America. I congratulate you on this occasion and convey my sincerest wishes to the friendly people of America,” the Azerbaijani leader said.

President Aliyev noted that over the past 30 years, successful bilateral relations have been established between Azerbaijan and the United States. “During this period, our multifaceted fruitful activity has been accompanied by mutual investment and the active involvement of hundreds of companies representing your country in the economic life of Azerbaijan.”

The head of state emphasized that the joint efforts of Azerbaijan and the United States to address important issues on a multilateral basis, as well as bilaterally, are truly commendable.

“In this regard, energy security, international security and the fight against terrorism are among the leading areas that characterize our partnership. We appreciate the consistent support provided by the United States in the development of rich energy resources in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea and the implementation of large-scale transnational energy projects, which are of great importance for ensuring global energy security,” he said.

President Aliyev emphasized that along with the United States, Azerbaijan has proved to be a reliable partner in the fight against international terrorism and its various manifestations. “Our country's close cooperation with the United States within the framework of NATO's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan is a clear demonstration of our contribution to international peace and security,” he added.

News.Az