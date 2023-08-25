Azerbaijan, US mull prospects for development of energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has met with Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan Hugo Guevara.

They discussed prospects for the development of bilateral energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States and the issues on the global energy agenda, News.Az reports.

The meeting also saw an exchange of views on the energy security projects implemented by Azerbaijan, including the development of the "Caspian Sea-European Union Green Energy Corridor".

The discussions were mainly concerned with measures taken by Azerbaijan towards the energy transition, as well as efforts to achieve global climate goals, cooperation on green energy technologies and the exchange of experience.

News.Az