Azerbaijan, US negotiate introduction of risk-based supervision model in banks

Azerbaijan and the United States have discussed the introduction of a risk-based supervision model in banks, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov wrote on X, News.Az reports.

The publication notes that a meeting was held with Deputy Comptroller for Operational Risk Policy of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Kevin Greenfield.

“During the meeting, we exchanged views on the implementation of the risk-based supervision model in banks, the regulation of innovative services, as well as the importance of modern technology in supervision and regulation,” the publication reads.

To note, the visit of the Azerbaijani banking mission to the US started on April 23. It is organized by the Association of Banks of Azerbaijan and the US Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

News.Az