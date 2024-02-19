Azerbaijan, US to discuss prospects for energy cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has embarked on a visit to the United States, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the visit, Minister Shahbazov is scheduled to hold a number of meetings to discuss prospects for bilateral energy cooperation, projects implemented by Azerbaijan to ensure international energy security, and other related topics.

News.Az