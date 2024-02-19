Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, US to discuss prospects for energy cooperation

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, US to discuss prospects for energy cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has embarked on a visit to the United States, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the visit, Minister Shahbazov is scheduled to hold a number of meetings to discuss prospects for bilateral energy cooperation, projects implemented by Azerbaijan to ensure international energy security, and other related topics.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      