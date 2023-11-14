Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan explore opportunities for electricity transit from Central Asia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have discussed opportunities for the transit of electric energy from Central Asian Nations, Azerbaijan Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, News.Az reports.

Minister Jabbarov said that a trilateral meeting of the ministers in charge of economy and energy from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan was held. Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov also took part in the meeting.

“The trilateral meeting held with Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and the Ministers in charge of #economy and #energy from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan was significant in terms of diversifying #trade and economic relations. The focus of the discussions was on fostering partnerships, with a particular emphasis on renewable energy, and exploring opportunities for the transit of electric energy from Central Asian nations,” Minister Jabbarov added.

News.Az