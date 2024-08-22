Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan business forum opens in Tashkent to boost economic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum has today kicked off in Tashkent.

The event aims to boost economic relations between the two countries, enhance cooperation, promote investments and implement joint projects, News.Az reports.At the two-day event, Azerbaijan is represented by 67 companies and around 10 government organizations.Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Uzbek Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, delivered speeches at the opening of the event.The forum also features an exhibition titled "Key Economic Sectors – A Step Towards Joint Prosperity" to showcase a wide range of Azerbaijani products.

News.Az