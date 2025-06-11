Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan commend dynamic development of bilateral ties across various sectors

The sides hailed the dynamic development of bilateral relations across various sectors and underlined that reciprocal presidential visits have opened new avenues for expanding cooperation, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

They stressed the importance of continued intergovernmental coordination to implement the tasks set by the heads of state.

Marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the Prime Ministers praised the steady development of interstate ties, emphasizing that high-level visits and bilateral documents have played a key role in strengthening cooperation.

Notably, the past three years have seen ten reciprocal presidential visits - five by each side - culminating in the signing of a historic Treaty on Allied Relations in 2024. The upcoming visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan was also highlighted.

The Prime Ministers commended strong mutual support and collaboration within regional and international organizations, particularly under the Organization of Turkic States.

Economic and trade relations were also spotlighted, with trade turnover growing by 41 percent in 2024 and nearly tripling in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year. The upcoming 14th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, to be held in Azerbaijan this June, was noted.

They discussed the successful implementation of the “Roadmap for the Expansion of Economic, Trade, and Investment Cooperation for 2024–2025,” expressing satisfaction with progress on joint projects. Currently, more than 10 promising projects are under review through the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Fund in sectors such as education, construction materials, textiles, logistics, and food production.

Industrial partnership and renewable energy cooperation were also praised. The sides discussed joint efforts by Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan to create a green energy corridor to Europe.

PM Asadov briefed his counterpart on the restoration efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, expressing gratitude for Uzbekistan’s construction of Secondary School No. 1 named after Mirzo Ulugbek in Fuzuli, as well as the opening of a sewing factory in Khankendi attended by both presidents.

Transportation and transit issues were addressed, with an 18 percent increase in transit shipments recorded in 2024. The strategic role of the Middle Corridor was emphasized, and Uzbekistan was encouraged to enhance its use of the route.

The meeting also explored prospects for cooperation in shipbuilding, agriculture, cotton cluster development, oil and gas, education, finance, construction, and cultural-humanitarian exchanges. The sides highlighted successful city twinning agreements between ten cities of the two countries and recalled the Culture Days held in Baku and Uzbekistan in 2023 and 2024.

The two prime ministers reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.