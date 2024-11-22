Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss co-op agenda, regional situation
Photo: Press Service of Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone talk with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov.Bayramov congratulated his counterpart Saidov on his reappointment as Uzbek foreign minister and wished him continued success in his activities, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
During the phone talk, the ministers discussed issues on the cooperation agenda within the framework of brotherhood, friendship, and alliance relations between the two countries, as well as the current regional situation.
The top Azerbaijani and Uzbek diplomats also highlighted with satisfaction the issues of cooperation and mutual support on international platforms.